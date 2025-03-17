Curio Wealth LLC Takes $4.85 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 190,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Curio Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Curio Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.47 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

