Curio Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,140 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.54 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

