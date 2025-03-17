Curio Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

DFSU opened at $36.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.01. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $39.90.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

