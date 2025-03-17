Curio Wealth LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,366,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 98.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 197,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 97,999 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,907,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5,628.7% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after buying an additional 69,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,684,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $203.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.83. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $176.66 and a 1 year high of $222.75.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

