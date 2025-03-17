Curio Wealth LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in US Large Cap Vector ETF (NYSEARCA:DFVX)

Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Large Cap Vector ETF (NYSEARCA:DFVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000. US Large Cap Vector ETF makes up 1.4% of Curio Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Curio Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.35% of US Large Cap Vector ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in US Large Cap Vector ETF during the third quarter valued at $86,564,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFVX opened at $64.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.51. US Large Cap Vector ETF has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $69.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Vector ETF (DFVX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund does not seek to track an index. The portfolio contains broad exposure to US large-cap stocks, actively selected based on fundamental criteria and managed for long-term capital appreciation.

