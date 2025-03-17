Curio Wealth LLC Invests $90,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,973 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 71.2% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 21.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,201,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 393,838 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.8% in the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 80,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $26.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

