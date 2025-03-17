Curio Wealth LLC Invests $758,000 in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Stanich Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,895,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,919,000. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,188.4% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 253,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,619,000 after acquiring an additional 249,951 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 173,823.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 120,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 119,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 55.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,787,000 after acquiring an additional 61,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $99.19 on Monday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average of $104.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.06.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.