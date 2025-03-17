Curio Wealth LLC Invests $140,000 in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Curio Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVSU. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 47,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $62.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $69.65.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

