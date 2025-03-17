Curio Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Curio Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCEB. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 266.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VCEB stock opened at $62.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.11. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $65.30.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

