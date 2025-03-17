Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Update

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 313,600 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the February 13th total of 500,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,271 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.27% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ CPIX traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,893. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.