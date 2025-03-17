CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.96% of CTS worth $15,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth $3,787,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth $15,852,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CTS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

CTS Stock Up 2.4 %

CTS opened at $42.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). CTS had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 11.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

