Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Update

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Crimson Wine Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CWGL stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. Crimson Wine Group has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $120.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.