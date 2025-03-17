Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Update

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Crimson Wine Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of CWGL stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. Crimson Wine Group has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $120.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Crimson Wine Group Company Profile
