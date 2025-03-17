Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.84), with a volume of 478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.89).

Crimson Tide Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of £4.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 105.82.

About Crimson Tide

(Get Free Report)

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.