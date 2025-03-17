Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 2,822 Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.87% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $47.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $48.10.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

