Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.77% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYEM. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $19.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

