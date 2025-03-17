Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $9.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Nipun Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,853,000. Rockport Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 148,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 96,909 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,183,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after buying an additional 145,917 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.