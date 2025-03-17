Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.67 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $209.81 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.87 and its 200-day moving average is $242.19. The firm has a market cap of $221.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

