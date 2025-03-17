Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $18.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $18,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $91.49 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.17 and a 1 year high of $100.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

