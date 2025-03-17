Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $20,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Swmg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average of $58.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

