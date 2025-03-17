Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.16% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $601,244,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,169,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415,106 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,826,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,745,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,065,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,536 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,708,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,341,000 after acquiring an additional 388,981 shares during the period.

CGDV stock opened at $35.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.90.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

