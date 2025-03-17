Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.24% of HighPeak Energy worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 509.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 766.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.76.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $234.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

