Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,563,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Retirements Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $479.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.08. The company has a market cap of $302.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

