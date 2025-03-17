Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,100,000. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 133,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VO opened at $257.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.34 and a 200 day moving average of $268.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

