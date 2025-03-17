Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,026 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $215.66 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $182.98 and a 52-week high of $245.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.