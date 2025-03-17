Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,514 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of OMFL opened at $53.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.