Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,010.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,557,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,504,000 after buying an additional 1,417,057 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,815,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,749,000 after purchasing an additional 815,180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,679,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 352.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 804,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,317,000 after purchasing an additional 627,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,330,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,227,000 after purchasing an additional 456,573 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,191.68. This trade represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $95.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.53. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.84 and a 1 year high of $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

