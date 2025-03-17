Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mplx by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 51,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of MPLX opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.10.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 90.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shawn M. Lyon acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.75 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,522.25. The trade was a 18.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

