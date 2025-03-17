Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $735,000 Stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 309.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,867 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,710,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 18.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,302,000 after purchasing an additional 674,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Zeta Global by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,900,000 after acquiring an additional 455,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 84,132.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 210.4% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,679 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of ZETA opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

