Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up about 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Targa Resources by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $190.13 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $106.04 and a 1 year high of $218.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRGP. Citigroup increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.43.

In related news, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at $43,731,100.98. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,957.74. The trade was a 43.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

