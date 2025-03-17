Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 155.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 1,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Duolingo by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.82, for a total transaction of $3,368,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,251.04. This trade represents a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $1,622,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,730 shares in the company, valued at $21,977,030.40. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,499 shares of company stock valued at $29,162,568 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Trading Up 4.1 %

DUOL stock opened at $283.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.03 and its 200 day moving average is $317.28. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $441.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.