Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 66,143 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned 0.16% of Compass Minerals International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 112,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,439,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6,121.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 29,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CMP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Compass Minerals International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $10.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $451.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.50). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

