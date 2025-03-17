Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires 237,443 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 3,800.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 237,443 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $23,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 478,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 239,321 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $95.33 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.47 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

