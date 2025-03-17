Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires 1,951 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,724,000. Gtcr LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,520,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,440,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 206,500 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 187,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $1,207,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,735.05. The trade was a 65.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $220,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,802.25. The trade was a 14.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 584,719 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,301. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

View Our Latest Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 16.1 %

PTON stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.