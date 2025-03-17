CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,443 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CoStar Group worth $38,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $78.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average is $75.66. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoStar Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $139,745.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

