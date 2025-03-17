COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,075,500 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the February 13th total of 14,927,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,013.7 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 2.0 %

COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

