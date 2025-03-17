COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,075,500 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the February 13th total of 14,927,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,013.7 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 2.0 %
COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
