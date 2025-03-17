Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 859 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Trane Technologies worth $108,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $348.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $286.32 and a 12 month high of $422.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $364.65 and its 200-day moving average is $380.19.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TT

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.