Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 66,014 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,037,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,014 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $75,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $34,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $75.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.19. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

