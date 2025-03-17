Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $85,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,875,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 454,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total value of $2,317,733.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,440.48. This represents a 44.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,648. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $542.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $612.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.41 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

