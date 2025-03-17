Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $93.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,625 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $93,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after buying an additional 1,587,420 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,155,000 after buying an additional 1,343,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,351,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.67 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.87 and a 200-day moving average of $242.19. The stock has a market cap of $221.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

