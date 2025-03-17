Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $60.18 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 170,717 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of NIKE worth $60,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $9,987,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,384,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5,745.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $71.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.