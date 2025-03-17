Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1,226.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,690 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Ferrari worth $56,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 134,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,318,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $449.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $399.27 and a 12 month high of $509.13. The stock has a market cap of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $454.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.34.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.1265 per share. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.14.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

