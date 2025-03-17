Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 9,806 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $63,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 649,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,181,000 after purchasing an additional 59,652 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $2,682,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 132.58%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

