Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 26,785 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,785 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $496,887.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,032 shares in the company, valued at $829,384.32. The trade was a 37.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,770.17. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock worth $1,386,048. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $97.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.02. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.