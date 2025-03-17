Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,336 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 466.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $36.74 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 683.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

