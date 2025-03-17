Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.58 Million Stake in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 892,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,189,976 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of Veren worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Veren by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 100,279 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Veren by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 689,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 358,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veren by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after acquiring an additional 653,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Veren by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 416,265 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Veren by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,217,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Veren alerts:

Veren Stock Up 1.9 %

Veren stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Veren Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.08.

Veren Cuts Dividend

About Veren

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0797 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Veren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

(Free Report)

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.