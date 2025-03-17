Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 102,195 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,195 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 562,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 89,940 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Greg Keenan sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $97,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,312. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf sold 195,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,953,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,631,136. The trade was a 9.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,094 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.