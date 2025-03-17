Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 464.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,405 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGIO. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $97,199,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,767,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,586,000 after buying an additional 216,484 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,044,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,392,000 after buying an additional 172,180 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 612,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after buying an additional 163,503 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AGIO opened at $30.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $62.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,845.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $90,232.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,395.08. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

