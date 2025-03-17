CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Short Interest Down 24.9% in February

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the February 13th total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Shares of CMPVF opened at C$23.85 on Monday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of C$22.50 and a one year high of C$23.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.55.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
