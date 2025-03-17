CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Short Interest Down 24.9% in February

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the February 13th total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of CMPVF opened at C$23.85 on Monday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of C$22.50 and a one year high of C$23.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.55.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA provides e-health services worldwide. It operates through Ambulatory Information Systems, Hospital Information Systems, Consumer and Health Management Information Systems, and Pharmacy Information Systems segments. The Ambulatory Information Systems segment develops and sells practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; offers supplementary app, internet, and intranet solutions; and delivers solutions for medical facilities, such as medica; care centers and practice associations.

