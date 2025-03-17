Comparing Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) and Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY)

Profitability

This table compares Locafy and Internet Initiative Japan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Locafy -58.48% -64.65% -36.58% Internet Initiative Japan 6.80% 15.89% 7.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Locafy shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Locafy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Locafy and Internet Initiative Japan”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Locafy $3.85 million 1.87 -$1.96 million ($1.23) -4.24 Internet Initiative Japan $1.91 billion 1.70 $136.83 million $1.54 23.01

Risk and Volatility

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Locafy. Locafy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Internet Initiative Japan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Locafy has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Internet Initiative Japan beats Locafy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions. The company also owns and operates several online directories and offers search engine optimization solutions, which include creation of proximity pages and proximity networks, local pages, and map pack booster. In addition, its platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. The company offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services. It also provides cloud solutions, such as HaaS/IaaS, cloud storage, monitoring/operation, virtual desktop, Paas/Saas, solution for Microsoft and AWS, IoT/M2M, ID management and authentication, network, global, mobile, license, and specialized solutions, as well as IIJ cloud exchange and IIJ cloud integration solutions; integrated, network, mail, and web security, endpoint, security assessment/consulting, web and mail hosting, online storage, content delivery/CDN/CMS, and system integration; IoT services and solutions in the field of industrial, agriculture, energy, and IoT-oriented mobile communication; industry-specific solution; content delivery; and global/privacy products. In addition, the company offers IT outsourcing, IIJ consulting, cognitive factory, IIJ PC deployment support, IIJ PaaS solution, IIJ EMM utilization support, IIJ private cloud, network solutions, IIJ security audit, IIJ malware analysis, IIJ content management, cloud integration solution for Microsoft and AWS, Microsoft 365 transition support solution, data center service, and data center construction engineering solutions, as well as DX edge services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

