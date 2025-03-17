Comparing Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 105.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexander’s pays out 212.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Alexander’s”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.53 billion 9.04 $734.28 million $2.87 17.55 Alexander’s $226.37 million 4.82 $43.44 million $8.46 25.27

Analyst Ratings

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gaming and Leisure Properties and Alexander’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 5 9 0 2.64 Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus price target of $53.96, suggesting a potential upside of 7.17%. Alexander’s has a consensus price target of $125.00, suggesting a potential downside of 41.54%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Risk & Volatility

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 51.65% 17.41% 6.55% Alexander’s 19.19% 21.45% 3.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Alexander’s on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO). We have five properties in New York City.

